More than 150 asylum seekers arrive in U.S. from Central America

SAN DIEGO – Nearly 160 members of the Central American caravan have entered the United States, organizers said Thursday morning.

About 70 immigrants, the largest single group so far, walked into the U.S. to claim asylum about 9 a.m., said organizer Gina Garibo.

When Garibo announced the news to Central American immigrants sleeping in a tent city a few feet away from the U.S. border, the immigrants chanted, “Si se pudo,” or “Yes we could.”

As of Wednesday night, 88 immigrants had crossed into the U.S. to claim asylum. Thursday morning’s group brought the total to 158.

Read the entire story at San Diego Union-Tribune.