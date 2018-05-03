Man who led police on wild RV chase found hiding in railcar

BARSTOW, Calif. — The LA County Sheriff’s Department announced that an armed sex offender accused of leading police on a chase from Los Angeles to Kern County in an RV has been arrested.

According to a tweet from the department, the Major Crimes Bureau found suspect Stephen Merle Houk hiding in a Barstow rail car around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

#BreakingNews Major Crimes Bureau is advising they arrested Suspect Stephen Merle Houk at 4:30 pm in #Barstow. He was found in a Rail Car and taken into custody without further incident. #LASD pic.twitter.com/W2i1QSQqAf — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 4, 2018

The department said he was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies started chasing the motor home at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Mid-City area of LA, KSWB broadcast partner KTLA reported, and were told the man’s children were inside the vehicle.

The children, who were 3 years old and 11 months old, were rescued when the pursuit ended.

Officials said the 46-year-old was on parole for a sex offense and was wanted for evasion, child abduction, child endangerment and weapons violations. Authorities said Houk had been on the run for two years.

The chase on Tuesday had crossed into North Hollywood before leading into Kern County and finally ending in Shafter. Video of the scene around 6:30 p.m. shows the motor home stopped but Houk was still able to go on the run before being captured on Thursday.