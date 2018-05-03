Hawaii volcano erupts in residential area, evacuations underway

HAWAII — Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano released red lava into a residential neighborhood and prompted mandatory evacuation orders for nearby homes Thursday.

Steam and lava were seen pouring out of a crack near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island.

County spokeswoman Janet Snyder said authorities have issued a mandatory evacuation order for a portion of Leilani Estates, a subdivision in the Puna District on Hawaii Island.

Drone video from above the lava outbreak in Leilani Estates on Hawaii Island shows roads, homes near the path of destruction. MORE: https://t.co/ji6WuCmylO pic.twitter.com/q41ZyD8hix — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) May 4, 2018

Hundreds of earthquakes have shaken the eastern side of Big Island since Monday, prompting concerns that Kilauea Volcano could erupt.

Most of the quakes have had a reported 2.0 magnitude or less. The series of earthquakes came after a collapse of a crater floor of Puʻu ʻŌʻō, which is a volcanic cone in the eastern rift zone of the Kīlauea Volcano.

The US Geological Survey revised the most severe quake to a magnitude 5 from the 4.6 reported earlier. It hit at 10:30 a.m. local time on Thursday. Within half an hour, two more quakes came, registering at 2.5 and 2.7. There have been a total of six smaller earthquakes since the biggest one, the agency said.

Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes.

It’s located in the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which has since closed off nearly 15,700 acres due to “the possibility of a new eruption and unstable geologic activity.” But most of the park remains open, according to its statement.