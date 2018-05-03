Granite Hills teacher resigns amid misconduct investigation

SAN DIEGO – A Granite Hills teacher resigned after allegations of misconduct were reported, according to school officials Thursday.

Grossmont Union High School District officials were notified of an investigation involving teacher Ral Christman on Friday, April 20. They placed him on administrative leave, then Christman resigned 10 days later.

“The Grossmont Union High School District takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and has taken appropriate steps to support and protect our students and our school community,” school district officials stated. “As soon as the District became aware of the allegations, we immediately notified and cooperated with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.”

FOX 5 has reached out to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for more details on their investigation.