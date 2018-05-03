Frontier Airlines employee dies after getting stabbed at Philly airport

PHILADELPHIA — A Frontier Airlines worker died Thursday after being stabbed at Philadelphia International Airport, police said.

Two workers were arguing about a light switch in the breakroom of Terminal E, Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker told NBC 10. A third man then got involved and after some shoves, he pulled out a knife and sliced one of the men across the abdomen.

A 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, FOX 29 reported.

Police arrested one of the workers, who was not identified.

No passengers were involved or harmed, FOX 43 reported.

Airport officials did not say whether flights were delayed due to the investigation.