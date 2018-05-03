FOX 5’s Raoul Martinez says dads really need to see Charlize Theron’s ‘Tully’

SAN DIEGO - Actress Charlize Theron teamed up with director Jason Reitman for their new film "Tully" about the struggles of motherhood.
Theron plays Marlo, who has two other children, and is having a tough time of it all.
Marlo’s husband Drew (played by Ron Livingston of Office Space) appears content with coming home from work, giving his wife grief for merely heating up a frozen pizza for dinner, and playing video games in the bedroom.
When baby Mia comes along, things get worse.
FOX 5's Raoul Martinez saw a screening of the movie and he has a new appreciation for his wife and all moms.
"If you're a mom - you need to see this movie. If you're a dad you REALLY need to see this movie," Martinez said.