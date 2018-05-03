× Dual outages knock out power for nearly 7K San Diegans

SAN DIEGO — Two power outages knocked out the lights for nearly 7,000 San Diegans Thursday evening.

The first outage occurred around 8:40 p.m. in East County, as residents in areas including Jamul, Spring Valley and Rancho San Diego lost power, according to SDG&E.

The agency estimated that power would return by 11:30 p.m. for the roughly 1,900 customers affected.

Then the lights went out for about 4,900 residents in mid-city neighborhoods including North Park, Normal Heights and City Heights around 9 p.m.

That outage was expected to be resolved by midnight, SDG&E said.