× Deputies: Threat to Mar Vista High was likely hoax

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Mar Vista High School received a threat Thursday, but Imperial Beach Sheriff Deputies responded quickly and determined that it was likely a hoax.

Officials said they received the “non specific” threat around 1:10 p.m.

“Although the threat was ultimately assessed to fit a pattern of a hoax,” school administration said, “several deputies remained on scene and the school moved into a secure campus mode.”

That meant normal class activities continued indoors, but the school’s buildings were locked.

“It is our goal to provide the safest physical and psychological learning environment for our students,” the administration’s statement continued. “We take all threats seriously and respond to them rapidly with the support of our local law enforcement.”

The school has not released details on the nature of the threat.