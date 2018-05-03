Construction at Disneyland creates maze for visitors

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A project to build a new 700-room hotel and a 6,500-space parking garage at Disneyland will make it more challenging for many park visitors to get around in the coming months.

The Disneyland resort is scrambling to add hotel and parking capacity to deal with the massive crowds expected for the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland in 2019 and the recently announced Marvel superhero land at Disney California Adventure a few years later.

Ground clearing is scheduled to start on Disneyland’s fourth hotel in July, with an opening date set for 2021. Disney broke ground on a new 6,500-space parking structure in February.

The upcoming construction project could provide a few logistics challenges for some visitors planning to stay at the Disneyland Hotel anytime after the Fourth of July. The huge expansion will likely cut off the most direct path between the hotel and the theme parks, forcing visitors to take a circuitous route through a winding tunnel of construction walls.

Disney is still finalizing plans for routing Disneyland Hotel guests around the construction area, officials said.

