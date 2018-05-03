Cinco de Mayo events planned in San Diego

Samantha Romero with Mexica Ballet Folclorico performs during Cinco De Mayo festivities on May 5, 2011 at El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historic Site on Olvera Street in downtown Los Angeles, California. Cinco de Mayo celebrates the 1862 Mexican victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – Cinco de Mayo kicks off on Saturday, May 5, meaning San Diegans will celebrate by indulging in the best Mexican food and drinks around.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over a French force at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

To celebrate the day, here’s a list of events happening in San Diego:

First Annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration in Balboa Park – The massive celebration will have live music and entertainment, authentic food and drinks. It’s free!

35th Annual Fiesta Old Town Cinco de Mayo  – This free event takes place in Old Town on Friday and Saturday.

Tacos & Tequila Festival – The event in Liberty Station NTC Park is a fun interactive event with tacos, tequila and craft beer in San Diego. The cost is $35 – $50.

Cinco by the Bay – The celebration offers Mexican cuisine and music in Embarcadero Park. The cost is $9 – $18. Proceeds benefit MANA de San Diego, which works to empower Latina woman through education, community service, and leadership development.

Cinco de Mayo Trail Run in Poway – The outdoor adventure event claims to be “San Diego’s best kept dirty little secret”

TripAdvisor curated a list of the 10 most visited Mexican restaurants in San Diego known for putting on a party.

Whether you’re looking for the tastiest taco or the strongest margarita, these restaurants are sure to offer something for everyone”

  1. Café Coyote
  2. Casa Guadalajara
  3. Coasterra Restaurant
  4. The Taco Stand
  5. Old Town Mexican Café
  6. Lucha Libre Gourmet Taco Shop
  7. Casa De Reyes Restaurant
  8. Miguel’s Cocina
  9. Rubio’s
  10. Baja Beach Café