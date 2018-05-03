× Bird hits transformer knocking out power in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. – More than 1,100 San Diego Gas & Electric customers near Carlsbad High School were left without power Thursday morning after a bird hit a transformer and brought down a power line, officials said.

The outage started at 8:12 a.m. when the bird flew into a transformer at Highland Drive and Chestnut Avenue, just west of the high school, SDG&E spokeswoman Allison Torres said.

“The bird contact not only caused the outage, but it actually brought a wire down,” Torres said. “It caused damage that needs to be repaired.”

As of 9:30 a.m., at least 1,140 customers were without power, but electricity was expected to be quickly restored to all but a handful of customers as crews isolated the problem area in need of repairs, Torres said. Electricity was expected to be restored to most customers, if not all, by 11 a.m.