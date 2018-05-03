3 hospitalized after crash sends SUV careening toward home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Three people were hospitalized after an SUV collided with a car in a Mountain View intersection on Thursday, sending the vehicle careening into a traffic barrier guarding the home.

The crash happened at the intersection of Imperial Avenue and 45th street.

The SUV careened into a set of metal poles that the homeowner told FOX 5 he installed specifically to protect the house, because accidents at the busy intersection have sent cars flying toward the home before.

Paramedics stabilized the necks of crash victims and transported all three to the hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.