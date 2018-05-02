Suspect arrested after sexual assault attempt in hotel restroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man suspected of attempting to sexually assault a woman in a public restroom at an Old Town hotel was arrested hours later, police announced Wednesday.

The assault at the Hilton Garden Inn, 4200 Taylor St., was reported about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to San Diego police. A man went into the women's restroom where he attempted to sexually assault the victim with the use of a weapon.

The victim was able to break free from the unidentified assailant, run to the lobby of the hotel and summon help, Lt. Brent Williams said. She reported no injuries.

The perpetrator was described as a roughly 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 black man in his early 20s with short hair and a mustache. He was wearing tan pants, a long-sleeve black T-shirt and navy blue shoes.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police received a call from a witness who had spotted the suspect at Old State Park. Officers arrived and took the suspect into custody. He was booked into County Jail for one count of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense and an active parole warrant.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

32.754929 -117.197943