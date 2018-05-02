Southwest flight with busted window diverted to Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A Southwest flight heading to New Jersey made an unplanned landing in Cleveland Wednesday due to a window breaking midflight.

A passenger told WGN their flight from Midway Airport to New Jersey was diverted to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport after a “window broken out.”

One of the layers of a window pane busted on Southwest Flight 957.

Southwest Airlines released a statement:

“The Crew of Southwest Flight 957, with scheduled service from Chicago Midway International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport, made the decision to divert the plane to Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport for maintenance review of one of the multiple layers of a window pane. The flight landed uneventfully in Cleveland. The aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance review, and our local Cleveland Employees are working diligently to accommodate the 76 Customers on a new aircraft to Newark.”