Scattered showers continue, but warm weather expected soon

SAN DIEGO - More cool weather and scattered showers were in the forecast Wednesday for San Diego County.

The low-pressure system over Southern California caused several inland cities to hit new records Tuesday for lowest maximum temperature for the date, including in Vista, Ramona, Alpine, El Cajon and Borrego Springs.

The National Weather Service reported the cold weather will soon be a distant memory as temperatures are expected to spike over the end of the week and be 10 to 15 degrees above average by Saturday.

High temperatures Wednesday will be 61 to 66 degrees at the beaches, inland and in the western valleys, 53 to 58 near the foothills, 48 to 58 in the mountains and 72 to 77 in the deserts.

Snow flurries were reported in the San Diego mountains early Wednesday morning, according to FOX 5 Meteorologist Chrissy Russo.