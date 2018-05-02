San Diego State sprinter is fastest woman in the world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A San Diego State senior student-athlete can say she's the fastest woman in the world.

Ashley Henderson ran the 100-meter dash in 10:98 seconds in the Desert Heat Classic in Tucson over the weekend. That's the fastest time by any female sprinter on the planet in 2018.

San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Henderson's record-setting race was only her third outdoor 100 of the season, and her better event is supposed to be the 200.

It earned her the Mountain West track athlete of the week award for the second week in a row.

The all-time record in that event is held by Florence Griffin-Joyner who ran it in 10:49 seconds in 1988.