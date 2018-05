SAN DIEGO – Ryan Sheckler, one of the most influential skateboarders of all time, is hosting his ninth annual Skate for a Cause this weekend.

The pro-skater was joined by adaptive sports athletes Oscar and Kumaka during a FOX 5 interview. Hear what they had to say in the video above.

The event is Saturday in Lake Forest at largest free public skatepark in America.

Tune in this morning to catch me, @oskervoid and @k_grom_06 on @Fox5SanDiego! We will be going live around 8:15am PST to discuss the 9th Annual Skate for a Cause going down this Saturday, May 5th at @EtniesSkatepark in Lake Forest, CA. pic.twitter.com/JkUyZIlCfU — Ryan Sheckler (@RyanSheckler) May 2, 2018