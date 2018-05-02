× Public asked to help find Oceanside murder suspect

SAN DIEGO – Oceanside police need help finding a suspect in a murder case from August.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers released a picture of Edgar Hernandez Saavedra, 29, Wednesday and asked the public for help in finding him. Saavedra suspected of murdering 29-year-old Miguel Luis Castillo on August 20, 2017.

Castillo was arguing with Saavedra, who was standing outside his home on the 800 block Langford Street at 2:40 a.m., according to investigators. During the argument, Saavedra allegedly shot and killed Castillo.

Investigators are looking for Saavedra, who was described as a Hispanic man with brown hair, brown eyes, 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He is a documented gang member who goes by “Little Edgar” and “Smalls.” Saavedra is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Oceanside Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 760-435-4027 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

A $1,000 reward has been offered in the case.