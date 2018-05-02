Missing man last seen walking away from Viejas Casino

ALPINE, Calif. — Police sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a missing 81-year-old man from San Diego who suffers from early-onset dementia and hasn’t been seen since walking away from Viejas Casino in Alpine.

Abby Khouli was described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 pounds. He was last seen Tuesday afternoon when he was wearing brown pants, a brown jacket and a black hat.

Police said Khouli went missing once before, about one year ago, before being located in Los Angeles.

Khouli can speak and understand English and Arabic.

Anyone with information about Khouli was asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000