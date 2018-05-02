Military C-130 plane goes down in fiery crash in Georgia
SAVANNAH, GA. – A military transport airplane was in flames after crashing in Savannah, Georgia Wednesday.
Emergency crews were seen at Golfstream Road just before 9 a.m. EST after the Lockheed C-130 Hercules crashed.
Five people were aboard the plane when it crashed, according to WTOC.
Savannah Professional Firefighters Association posted a picture showing flames shooting from the military C130.
Candace Carpenter, spokeswoman for the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, said the crash did not happen at the airport.
This is a developing story.