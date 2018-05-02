× Military C-130 plane goes down in fiery crash in Georgia

SAVANNAH, GA. – A military transport airplane was in flames after crashing in Savannah, Georgia Wednesday.

Emergency crews were seen at Golfstream Road just before 9 a.m. EST after the Lockheed C-130 Hercules crashed.

Five people were aboard the plane when it crashed, according to WTOC.

Savannah Professional Firefighters Association posted a picture showing flames shooting from the military C130.

Military c130 down at 21 and Gulfstream Rd. Avoid the area. 21 shut down until further notice. pic.twitter.com/6hUqwmkNUu — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) May 2, 2018

Candace Carpenter, spokeswoman for the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, said the crash did not happen at the airport.