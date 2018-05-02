Man robs 13-year-old at knifepoint

SAN DIEGO — Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying and locating a thief who pulled a knife on a 13-year-old girl last week at a Grant Hill intersection and robbed her.

The man, who was wearing a black hooded jacket with the cowl pulled up over his head and a black cloth covering the lower part of his face, confronted the victim at 26th and K streets about 3:30 p.m. Friday as she was waiting for her mother to pick her up after school, according to San Diego police.

The bandit pulled a knife, pointed it at the girl’s abdomen and yanked off a gold necklace she was wearing. During the robbery, he told the teen not to scream and threatened to track her down and hurt her if she reported the crime.

The thief then walked to a nearby parked white Hyundai Elantra, got in and drove off. Surveillance cameras captured images of the vehicle, which had black paper plates with some sort of silver design on them and a temporary registration displayed on the passenger’s side of the windshield, police said.

The victim, who suffered a minor neck abrasion during the robbery, described the perpetrator as a stocky black man between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall.

Anyone who may be able to help investigators identify and track down the thief is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.