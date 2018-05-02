Gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom talks housing crisis in SD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, on the road in his campaign to become the state's next governor, hosted a roundtable discussion at Grossmont College Wednesday to lay out his plans for tackling California's affordable housing shortage.

“Any of you guys take Econ 101? Supply and demand, the imbalance. Costs go up, and as a consequence, we have an affordability issue in California," Newsom told the students and community members gathered in El Cajon.

Newsom highlighted low-income housing tax credits and a new approach to land-use regulations among the policies he believes could help more people afford rent in the state.

In San Diego, more than 1300 federally subsidized affordable homes were lost between 1995 and 2016 according to city records, often because property owners chose not to renew their federal contracts.

And statewide, Newsom said that California's average of 100,000 new housing units each year is far too low. Ideally, he said, the number of new units would be closer to 400,000 in order to create price equilibrium.

Newsom said that will take a "martial-like" plan -- "We want to bring back redevelopment, not as it used to be, but a new form of redevelopment."

FOX 5 also reached out to gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen about affordable housing issues.

He said that the only way to solve the problem is by freeing Californians to build more housing at every price point and in every region across the state: "This includes building real homes that Californians want to live in, single family homes with a front yard and a back yard in safe neighborhoods."