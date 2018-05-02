× Girl Scouts defend their turf after Boy Scouts name change

NEW YORK — Girl Scouts of USA didn’t waste any time Wednesday reacting to news that Boy Scouts of America will remove “Boy” from their title and simply becoming known as “Scouts BSA” — a move that corresponds with the organization welcoming girls into their troops.

But in a public statement, Girl Scouts CEO Sylvia Acevedo defended her organization’s status as the premier option for girls’ scouting.

A tweet published amid the Scouts BSA publicity this morning seemed to reinforce that message.

In her full statement to Business Insider, Acevedo said: “We are, and will remain, the first choice for girls and parents who want to provide their girls opportunities to build new skills, explore STEM and the outdoors, participate in community projects, and grow into happy, successful, civically engaged adults.”