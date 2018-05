Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - A multi-vehicle collision in Chula Vista caused flames to shoot out of a car late Tuesday night.

One car involved in the crash along Interstate 805 was hit several times by other vehicles, according to California Highway Patrol. It happened around 11 p.m.

CHP shut down all southbound lanes while they worked to clear the wreckage.

No one was seriously injured, CHP stated.