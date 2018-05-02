× Firefighters battle blaze at El Cajon home

EL CAJON, Calif. – A family escaped a fire at their home in El Cajon Wednesday morning.

The fire started in a garage of a home in the 200 block of Lilac Drive around 5:45 a.m.

San Miguel Fire Protection District crews quickly extinguished the fire.

SkyFOX flew over the home and the garage appeared to be stuffed with contents.

At least five people were displaced due to the fire and Red Cross was assisting them.

The cause of the fire was not released.