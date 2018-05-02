Final flu count: 20K flu cases, 341 deaths

SAN DIEGO — After a brutal flu season killed 341 people across San Diego County, the year’s final Influenza Watch report from county health services found no new flu-related deaths in San Diego last week.

There were more than 20,000 cases of the flu across the county this year, in what officials called an unusually severe season.

The number of confirmed flu patients dropped below 100 last week, and emergency room visits for flu-like symptoms are at normal levels for this time in the year.

“While we’re glad to see cases declining, we know that they are reported year round,” said Wilma Wooten M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “It is important that people get a flu shot every year, as strains may change each year.”

San Diegans ranging from ages 1 to 101 lost their lives to flu-related causes this season.