County agrees to settle 2 sex-misconduct cases against veteran deputy

SAN DIEGO – Lawyers for San Diego County have agreed to pay $412,000 to two women who were alleged victims of Richard Fischer, the veteran sheriff’s deputy who was charged with 14 counts of criminal sexual misconduct earlier this year.

The settlements, agreed to by the plaintiffs and their attorneys Tuesday, are the first resolutions to 15 separate lawsuits brought by Fischer’s accusers, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The 32-year-old deputy, who remains free on bail pending his criminal court proceedings, was charged in February with 14 counts of sexual battery and other crimes after a string of women said Fischer groped them, exposed himself to them or otherwise acted improperly during law enforcement contacts.

The Sheriff’s Department opened an investigation into Fischer’s activities last fall after a woman claimed he groped her while responding to a service call.

The investigation expanded to more than a dozen incidents dating back to 2015 as more alleged victims came forward after The San Diego Union-Tribune first reported on the case. One woman said she warned officials in a 2015 letter about Fischer’s improper behavior, but officials said they never received the correspondence.

