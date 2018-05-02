× Chula Vista Bayfront project clears key hurdle

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Port of San Diego and the city of Chula Vista announced Wednesday that they had approved key agreements for the construction of a massive resort, convention center and retail space project on San Diego Bay.

The Board of Port Commissioners and the Chula Vista City Council unanimously approved a Disposition and Development Agreement — a pact between the port, city and a development corporation called RIDA Development that lays out the steps for financing and starting construction on the project.

The governing groups also approved a revenue sharing plan between their two agencies.

The 553-acre Bayfront will break ground in 2019, with plans for a hotel and convention center, retail space, and 250 acres of wildlife habitat, parks, trails and bike paths.

“This is a historic day for Chula Vista and the entire South Bay,” said Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas. “Our dream for the bayfront – 30 years in the making – is coming true. This is the product of the hard work and dedication of previous mayors, councils, staff and our community whose contributions got us to this special day.”

Port officials said the 1600-bed hotel will be the first structure to appear in the project, with completion set for 2021.