California death linked to romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak

SAN DIEGO — A person from California has died from the E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce, according to health officials Wednesday.

US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention said California reported the death, but did not provide details.

The outbreak was linked to romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region, the CDC said Wednesday. This is the first death from this outbreak.

The agency reported 23 additional cases of illness bringing the total number of cases to 121 since the outbreak began in March.

Fifty-two individuals have been hospitalized.

Kentucky, Massachusetts and Utah are the latest states to report illnesses bringing the total number of states impacted to 25.

Health officials are continuing to investigate the source of the ongoing outbreak but still have not been able to identify a single grower, farm, manufacturer, supplier or brand.