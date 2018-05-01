Wife of man fatally shot at baptismal party says attack was random

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- The wife of a 29-year-old father of two who was fatally shot at a baptismal party in Oceanside over the weekend calls the shooting random.

Patrol officers responding to the shooting in the 3100 block of Jacqueline Lane Saturday night arrived to find that three victims had already been taken to nearby Tri-City Medical Center, where one of them, Jose Jimenez of Oceanside, was pronounced dead.

Jimenez's wife did not want to be identified but wanted to share her husband's story.

“We had plans to live the rest of our lives together and those plans were taken away from us because somebody came and took his life from me," she said. "My husband was an amazing man. Always smiling. Just always loved anybody who got close to him. They would tell you nothing but good things about him.”

The couple was celebrating their youngest son's baptism and her grandfather's 87th birthday when tragedy struck. Jimenez's wife said she was at the hospital with her mother for a medical emergency when she got the heart-wrenching news that her husband, stepfather and cousin's boyfriend had been shot.

“These men came walking up and they approached my family members outside," she said. "They thought they were at some other house because whoever they were looking for was not here.”

The family told FOX 5 the men were strangers and were not invited to the celebration.

Witnesses told police there was an argument before the shooting, but Jimenez's wife said from what she heard, her family was displaying actions of peace.

“I would really love for them to be caught so that they can’t do what they’ve done to my family," she said. "They’ve torn my family apart in that way."

Together, the beloved carpenter's widow and her 3-year-old and 11-year-old sons are taking it day by day with the support of their loved ones. They said they are holding on to hope that they will see justice.

The other two wounded men, 26-year-old Alonso Canseco and 45-year-old Steven Hernandez, both of Vista, remained hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Jimenez's family during this difficult time.