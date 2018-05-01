× South Bay brothers chosen to play in prestigious soccer tournament in Spain

CHULA VISTA, Calif.– Jesus and Angel Lopez have been chosen to play in a prestigious soccer camp in Spain this summer.

The 10-year old twin brothers from Chula Vista are already being scouted by professional teams in Mexico. And by participating in the camp, they will be exposed to clubs from Spain.

“They’re going to see all that soccer atmosphere we don’t have here in the states, they’re going to have really good experience and hopefully one day they can go back to Spain and play there,” said Pablo Vasquez, the brothers’ club soccer coach.

The brothers will be spend 10 days in June training with other talented players from around the world in cities like Barcelona and Villarreal, Spain.

While Angel and Jesus have a lot of talent, their parents don’t have the money to pay for the trip overseas.

If you would like to help the brothers get to Spain, log onto a gofundme page that has been set up as a way to raise funds.