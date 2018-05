× Police search for hit-and-run driver

SAN DIEGO — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who drove off after leaving a person with a possible leg injury in Chollas View.

The collision, which involved one other vehicle, happened around 9:20 p.m. near Hilltop Drive and 47th Street.

The victim might have a fractured leg, according to San Diego police.

Police are searching for a white four-door sedan, which was last seen heading northbound on 47th Street.