New Raising Cane’s restaurant opens in Santee

SAN DIEGO – Raising Cane’s, a southern fried chicken chain, opened its first location in San Diego County Tuesday.

Hordes of people were lined up around the block in anticipation of the grand opening of the popular fast food restaurant early Tuesday morning.

It’s located at 8867 Cuyamaca Street in Santee and it opens at 9 a.m.

The newest location has a unique drive-thru that fits 68 cars in line.

KFC, El Pollo Loco, Buffalo Wild Wings and Chick-fil-A are within a quarter mile of the new Raising Cane’s.