Military names first LGBT Navy Spouse of the Year

SAN DIEGO - A San Diego husband was selected out of more than 800 people to be the U.S. Navy Spouse of the Year.

Brian Alvarado was the first same-sex spouse to be given the honor.

He was recognized for his tireless work on behalf of military and military spouse employment through national organization, Hiring Our Heroes.

Alvarado is up for overall Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year which will be announced at the USO-Metro Awards Dinner in Washington DC on May 10.

He and his husband Matthew were recently recognized on Ellen Show where they were gifted $10K from Walmart in support of Hiring Our Heroes.