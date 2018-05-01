Man on bridge prompts 18-hour freeway closure

SAN DIEGO – – An apparently suicidal man kept a mile-long stretch of Interstate 8 in the Midway area closed Tuesday through the entire morning and into the early afternoon, when he finally was taken into custody.

The man was initially spotted perched on the south side of the bridge over Sports Arena Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP shut down the eastbound lanes of I-8 between the freeway’s terminus in Ocean Beach and Sports Arena Boulevard while police and crisis negotiators tried to talk the man off the bridge. The westbound side of the interstate remained open.

The stalemate, which led to heavy congestion in the area through the evening and during Tuesday morning’s commute, remained unchanged until just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, when the seemingly distraught man allowed himself to be taken into custody. He was expected to be admitted into a county mental-health center for evaluation and treatment, police said.