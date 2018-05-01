Man killed after being struck twice in apparent hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was struck and killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash on a highway in San Diego’s Golden Hill neighborhood, authorities said Tuesday.

The collision happened just after 11 p.m. Monday on westbound state Route 94 near 25th Street approaching downtown San Diego, California Highway Patrol public-affairs Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The pedestrian was reportedly struck by one vehicle, which left the scene, and then hit by a second car, which stayed at the scene, local reported. The man died at the scene, and authorities searching for the first vehicle that hit him are reportedly looking for a silver Honda with possible front-end damage.

The CHP is investigating the crash, which was one of two deadly freeway accidents involving pedestrians within about six hours in San Diego. A little after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, a woman was struck and killed while walking on the northbound Interstate 805 offramp to Mesa College Drive and Kearny Villa Road in Serra Mesa.