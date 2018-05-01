La Jolla High boys volleyball team producing college-level players

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - La Jolla High School's boys volleyball team almost plays at the college level, because, quite frankly, they have college-level players.

The Vikings rank seventh in the state and eighth in the nation thanks to three seniors who have already committed to Division I schools and one junior who has received D-1 scholarship offers.

The volleyball team is ranked number one in San Diego-section volleyball.

"It was amazing to see all the hard work I put in and to pay off," said setter Luke Lentin, who's committed to play at Ohio State. "I can't wait to get started."

Outside hitter Gabe Vargas-Featherstone committed to Long Beach State.

"When I was originally getting the texts from my coaches, like, 'hey Long Beach is kind of looking at you,' it definitely wasn't something I was expecting at the time," said Vargas-Featherstone.

Setter Berkley Miesfeld is staying local and is committed to playing for University of California, San Diego. His talents go well beyond the volleyball court. His 4.88 GPA also earned him La Jolla High's valedictorian honor.

"I've taken all weighted classes the last two years and then I had four weighted classes my sophomore year and I haven't gotten a B yet," said Miesfeld, who plays setter.

Following in the seniors' footsteps is junior middle blocker Nathaniel Gates. He received offers from UCLA, Southern California and Stanford to name a few.

"It's also been kind of humbling. I never really thought I would be getting looked at by Division I colleges. It's just been a really fun experience," said Gates.

All four boys have spent time playing club volleyball together, something they say has given them the chance to build off one another and excel collectively as a team.

"Berkley is a really great setter," said Lentin. "He's been feeding me the sauce for a while now. Gabe is an offensive weapon. He's absolutely unstoppable."

"We definitely push each other from a young age and challenged each other to get better and I think that definitely has led us to the point we are now," said Miesfeld.

They're at a point where each player has realized just how special the Viking's volleyball class truly is.

"It's crazy, our class is just absolutely insane," said Lentin. "This is my fourth year on varsity and there hasn't been one senior committed to a Division I school. This is insane that we have three kids Division I and then another kid who's a top prospect for next year. It's really just a great experience, great opportunity to do some work."

And their hard work is certainly paying off.