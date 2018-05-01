× Jury finds man guilty of 2 violent rapes

SAN DIEGO – After deliberating for less than two days, a jury came to a verdict in the case of a man accused of beating, choking and raping two women in different parts of San Diego on consecutive days in 2016.

Jeremiah Ira Williams, 26, was found guilty of a variety of charges, including forcible rape, false imprisonment and making a criminal threat. The jury found him not guilty of a sodomy charge.

Williams faces life in prison when he is sentenced later this month.

In her closing argument on Monday, Deputy District Attorney Trisha Amador told jurors that Williams followed Jane Doe #1 from a parking structure to her University City apartment about 10 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2016.

The woman was afraid when Williams asked her “Where’s your husband?” as she approached her front door, the prosecutor told the jury. With her keys in the door, she was knocked down, robbed at gunpoint and choked to a point where she thought she was going to die, the prosecutor said.

Once inside the apartment, Williams beat and bloodied the victim, then raped her and forced her to take a shower before leaving, Amador alleged.

The next day, Williams beat and raped a woman working as a prostitute after meeting up with her at a Grantville motel, the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor told the jury that Williams got on the bed and asked Jane Doe #2, “Do you want to know what it feels like to die?” He then alleged choked the victim until “she saw stars,” then raped and sodomized her, according to Amador, who said the woman was so terrified that she broke a window and jumped through it to get away.

She didn’t initially go to the hospital or tell police what happened to her because she has a criminal record, the prosecutor said.

Jury deliberations got underway Monday afternoon in the courtroom of Judge Kenneth So.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.