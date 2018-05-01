Gas leak forces evacuations in Leucadia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- A natural gas leak prompted precautionary evacuations Tuesday in a neighborhood near Beacons Beach.

The hazardous fumes began wafting through the air in the area of Leucadia Boulevard and Hymettus Avenue in Encinitas about 8 a.m., when a construction crew accidentally broke a utility line, according to sheriff's officials.

Deputies cleared people out of nine nearby homes "due to the strong odor of natural gas and the possibility of fire," Sgt. Darrell McNeal said.

Senior volunteers provided traffic control in the area while utility crews worked to patch the ruptured pipe.

The leak was under control and the neighborhood reopened to the public by 10:15 a.m., McNeal said.

No one suffered any reported health ailments due to the drifting gas vapors, he said.