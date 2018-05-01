County gas prices climb after temporarily holding steady

SAN DIEGO — After holding steady since Saturday, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County continued its rise Tuesday, jumping seven-tenths of a cent to $3.65, its highest amount since August 2015.

The average price has now risen 18 days over the past three weeks, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The only days the price did not rise over the last 21 days, it fell one-tenth of a cent on April 16 and remained unchanged Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday’s average price is 3.3 cents more than one week ago, 12 cents higher than one month ago and 64.9 cents more than one year ago. San Diego County’s average price is 3.4 cents more than the state average and 83.9 cents more than the national average.

San Diego County’s average gas price has risen 52.8 cents since the start of the year.