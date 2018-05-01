× CHP officers chase driver of stolen Audi through South LA

DOWNEY, Calif. – Officers chased a driver in a stolen Audi, who attempted to evade authorities after crashing into two California Highway Patrol cruisers Tuesday.

The vehicle was smashed on both sides, but the driver continued driving away from authorities.

The pursuit began in Santa Ana around 10:30 a.m. and moved into Costa Mesa, Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said. In Bellflower, a CHP cruiser attempted to stop the driver using a PIT maneuver and the driver was stopped on state Route 91 onramp surrounded by CHP vehicles.

By 10:45 a.m. the pursuit was in Los Alamitos, aerial video from KTLA’s helicopter showed. The driver then transitioned onto Interstate 605 in Long Beach.

About 10:55 a.m. the driver began weaving through traffic and briefly went on the shoulder of the highway. The driver exited the highway at Florence Avenue and drove onto the onramp of the highway to avoid authorities.

By 11:15 a.m., an officer performed another PIT maneuver along a street near a highway and disabled the vehicle. The unidentified suspect moved out of the vehicle around 11:22 a.m. and was arrested.