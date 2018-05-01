Authorities identify Scripps Ranch man allegedly gunned down by 15-year-old son

SAN DIEGO– San Diego Police Department identified the man who was reportedly shot by his 15-year-old son Tuesday.

Police have identified the victim as 45-year-old Thanh Pham.

Police received a call around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night from a caller who said “my brother shot my father.”

The first officers to arrive at the scene found the Vietnamese male victim lying on a bedroom floor suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, Lt. Anthony Dupree said.

The victim was given immediate medical aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers checked the condominium and surrounding area for the suspect.

The suspect, whose name was not released, had fled from the condo on foot before police arrived, but he was arrested about 1 a.m. about two miles from his family’s condominium carrying a backpack. Video of the arrest showed officers taping paper bags around the boy’s hands in an attempt to preserve possible gunshot residue.

The incident is under investigation.

32.923002 -117.110765