14 Central American caravan members admitted at San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO -- Six more Central Americans traveling with the Pueblo Sin Fronteras caravan passed into the San Ysidro Port of Entry Tuesday morning, bringing to 14 the total caravan members into U.S. custody since Sunday afternoon, caravan leaders said.

Those admitted today were two mothers each with two children. All are from Honduras, organizers said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which manages the port did not confirm those numbers. But the agency said Monday that it was resuming processing those without entry documents as capacity allows, reported San Diego Union-Tribune.

About 140 asylum seekers from the caravan set up an encampment directly in front of the U.S. border crossing known as PedWest. Tuesday morning, one of the caravan’s organizers, Alex Mensing, reminded the group of Central Americans that they have a legal right to seek asylum.

