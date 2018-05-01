1 killed in deadly SUV rollover in Spring Valley

SAN DIEGO — One person was killed Tuesday morning in a single- vehicle rollover crash in the Spring Valley-Casa De Oro area, authorities said.

Two other people in the SUV reportedly survived the accident, which happened just after 7:30 a.m. on westbound state Route 94 west of the Kenwood Drive onramp, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. The two survivors of the crash were reportedly family members of the person who died, but it was unknown if they were also injured.

Video showed the vehicle crashed into the grassy median on SR94, which is two lanes in both directions at the site, and came to a rest leaning on the low metal barrier separating eastbound and westbound lanes. The crash left a wide debris field and badly mangled the SUV, which reportedly rolled several times.

CHP officers responding to the crash closed the left lane of westbound traffic in the area. Just a single lane of westbound traffic remained open as of 8:20 a.m.