Woman stabbed at E-Z 8 Motel in Old Town

SAN DIEGO — A man stabbed a woman Monday morning at a motel in San Diego’s Old Town neighborhood, authorities said.

It happened around 4:50 a.m. at the E-Z 8 Motel Old Town at 4747 Pacific Highway, San Diego police Sgt. Thomas Sullivan said. Few details were immediately available, but a woman was apparently stabbed, and as of 5:30 a.m., a man had been detained as a possible suspect.

The first officers on scene reported finding a blood trail but no victim, Sullivan said. Officers began checking rooms for the victim, and shortly thereafter, a suspect was detained, but the victim was still not found until later.

The extent of the woman’s injuries was unknown, the sergeant said. It also was not known where and how officers finally found her, or if the attack was a domestic violence incident.

Detectives were at the motel investigating.