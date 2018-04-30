Win tickets to DISNEYLAND® Resort



Watch the FOX 5 Morning News all week for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to the Disneyland® Resort. The “Word of the Day” will be announced between 6 and 8 a.m. Text the “word” to 38470 before 8 a.m. each day. Watch for your name to be called during the FOX 5 Morning News at 9 a.m.

All participants will be automatically entered for the Grand Prize: a two-night stay at a Disneyland® Resort hotel with four three-day, one-park-per-day tickets to the Disneyland® Resort

The grand prize winner will be randomly selected and announced during the FOX 5 Morning News on Friday morning. It could be you!

Click here for the rules.

Attractions and entertainment subject to change without notice.

As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney. As to Disney/Pixar properties/artwork: ©Disney/Pixar.