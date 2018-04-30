Wet weather could stick around through Wednesday

SAN DIEGO – Cool and cloudy weather was expected Monday in San Diego County while even lower temperatures are expected over the next two days.

The week will start with clouds on the coast and gusty winds in the mountains and deserts.

Rain could also be in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday as a low-pressure system moves inland across Southern California.

High temperatures Monday will be 61 to 66 degrees at the beaches and inland, 64 in the western valleys, 58 to 63 near the foothills, 54 to 63 in the

mountains and 77 to 82 in the deserts.

A high-pressure system will follow bringing warmer weather later in the weekend.