El Centro, Calif.– Vice President Mike Pence spoke to border officials before touring the border barrier in Imperial Valley Monday.
Watch Live: Vice President Mike Pence speaks in Imperial Valley
-
Vice President Mike Pence to tour border wall in Imperial Valley
-
Mike Pence to visit border Monday
-
Vice President Mike Pence to inspect U.S.-Mexico border barrier
-
Future of migrant caravan at San Diego border uncertain
-
Trump to inspect border wall prototypes in San Diego on March 13
-
-
Trump threatens to veto $1.3 trillion spending bill over immigration
-
US Winter Olympics stars set to miss White House visit
-
Evangelist Billy Graham to lie in honor at US Capitol next week
-
Congress returns to Zuckerberg hearing, confirmation fights
-
US Winter Olympics stars miss White House visit
-
-
Trump tells Pentagon to plan a military parade
-
Border Patrol agent speaks out after contracting flesh-eating bacteria in Coronado
-
Franklin Graham shares photo of Rev. Billy Graham’s grave marker