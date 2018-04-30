Two teens arrested in Oceanside murder investigation

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside Police Department arrested two teenagers for the murder of 25-year-old Erik Ramsey.

The teens, both 17, were arrested Thursday, said police.

Ramsey was found slain the morning of April 11 on a sidewalk near Dubuque and McNeil streets, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Authorities in Oceanside sought the public’s help and offered a reward for information in Ramsey’s death.

Ramsey wasn’t from Oceanside but “had been here for awhile” and lived with his mother close to where his body was found, Bussey said. The area is near a large, empty tract of land that runs north all the way to the San Luis Rey River, but investigators believe Ramsey suffered the fatal injuries in the area where he was found and was not dumped there.

The identities of the teen suspects has not been released.