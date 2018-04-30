Shooting victims identified in Oceanside baptismal party

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Authorities released the names Monday of three men wounded over the weekend — one fatally — by gunfire in front of a North County home where a family gathering was underway.

Patrol officers responding to the shooting in the 3100 block of Jacqueline Lane in Oceanside arrived to find that the victims already had been taken to nearby Tri-City Medical Center, where one of them, 29-year-old Jose Jimenez of Oceanside, was pronounced dead.

The other two wounded men, 26-year-old Alonso Canseco and 45-year-old Steven Hernandez, both of Vista, remained hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

According to witnesses, the three had gotten into an argument in front of the home with one or more people who showed up on foot. Two of the victims were shot there, and the other was wounded a few blocks away while trying to chase down the shooter or shooters.

The nature of the quarrel that led to the gunfire was unclear, Bussey said.

33.189929 -117.289043